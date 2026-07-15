Max Feldman Elevated to UCLA Basketball General Manager

Release from UCLA:

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men’s basketball program has elevated the role of Max Feldman to general manager and added Peyton Mortellite and Trey Doty in player development and front office roles, as announced on Wednesday by Bruins’ head coach Mick Cronin.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s 50% off deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with one of our best deals!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage on UCLA football, UCLA basketball, and recruiting for the equivalent of 16 cents a day, $1.15 a week, $5 a month, or $60 billed for the whole year!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

Feldman joined UCLA’s staff as the assistant general manager in the summer of 2025. Cronin, who enters his eighth season as The Michael Price Family UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach, has bolstered his personnel with Feldman’s role and the full-time additions of Mortellite and Doty.

Mortellite, who most recently served in a coaching associate capacity with the Los Angeles Lakers, will serve as UCLA’s Director of Player Development and Recruiting. Doty, a former UCLA student manager and graduate assistant, will continue with the Bruins’ staff this fall as the Director of Scouting and Strategy.

“College basketball continues to witness an ever-evolving landscape, and it’s vital for us to have someone as talented and well-connected as Max to help oversee our roster management and player retention efforts,” Cronin said. “Max continues to impress our coaching staff with his knowledge of players, talent identification, and relationships in general across our industry. We’re just as fortunate to add Peyton and Trey to our staff. Obviously, we have a lot of familiarity with Trey, as he’s a former student manager. Trey is a really hard worker and has a talented future ahead of him. We’re really excited to keep him in Westwood. Peyton has valuable experience up north at Washington and with the Lakers. It’s important for us to keep evolving in all strategic avenues of roster management and the transfer portal, and these additions help to accomplish those goals. I’m grateful to have these hard-working men on our staff, and we are excited about the upcoming season.”

Feldman’s most important responsibilities oversee a variety of avenues, including roster management and overall recruiting strategies. He will work closely with Mortellite and Doty, as well as the rest of UCLA’s coaching staff, in talent evaluation and roster strategy.

Mortellite arrives at UCLA after a stint with the Los Angeles Lakers in a coaching associate role, reporting to the organization’s head coach, JJ Redick. While with the Lakers, he assisted with on-court workouts and scouting reports. Last season, the Lakers compiled a 53-29 overall record and advanced to the second round of the NBA playoffs. In addition to his time with the Lakers, Mortellite served in a video capacity at the University of Washington in 2024-25 and as a graduate assistant with the Huskies in 2023-24. He played basketball at Division II Bloomsburg University in Pennsylvania from 2017-22, graduating as his alma mater’s all-time 3-point percentage leader (44.8 percent).

Doty will enter his sixth year with the Bruins in 2026-27. He served as a student manager over his first four seasons, earning his undergraduate degree from UCLA in the spring of 2025. During the 2025-26 season, Doty served in a variety of valuable avenues with UCLA’s program as a graduate assistant. Doty’s most vital contributions have centered in the video and scouting operations, the day-to-day player development process, providing film edits, written scouting reports and in-game and post-game video analysis.

Doty graduated from nearby Wilson High School in Long Beach, where he played basketball for four seasons and was honored as a senior class valedictorian. As a graduate assistant with the Bruins last season, he earned his master’s degree in education through UCLA’s Transformative Coaching and Leadership Program.

With the retirement of longtime UCLA operations director Doug Erickson, T.J. Wolf will serve as the Bruins’ Executive Director of Player Development and play a major hand in the operational and day-to-day logistics of UCLA’s basketball program. Wolf, who played for Coach Cronin in the mid-2000s at Murray State, has spent the past seven seasons on staff working alongside Coach Cronin. Erickson retired in June after a 34-year tenure as the men’s basketball program’s Director of Administration.