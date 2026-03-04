Mick Cronin Cites Newfound Defense, Toughness in Nebraska Win

UCLA coach Mick Cronin talked after the win over Nebraska Tuesday night, 72-52.

The coach cited his team’s turnaround on defense and overall toughness in getting the decisive win over the Cornhuskers.

Cronin specifically called out redshirt freshman guard Eric Freeny for the difference his toughness makes when he’s on the court.

Cronin greatly admires Nebraska because the Cornhuskers play hard, smart basketball. He said UCLA, though, outplayed the Cornhuskers on those fronts Tuesday.