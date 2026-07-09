Mick Cronin offers first thoughts on newest international UCLA signings

The news is now UCLA official.

The Bruins and head coach Mick Cronin announced Thursday the signings of incoming freshmen Gunārs Grīnvalds and Nikola Kusturica.

Kusturica, the Serbian sensation who scored 37 points in the gold medal game loss to the U.S. at the FIBA U17 World Cup in Istanbul over the weekend, is already considered an early contender for the top overall draft pick in the 2028 NBA draft. The 17-year-old wing, who stands 6-foot-9, will have to wait two years before he’s eligible to enter the draft.

Grīnvalds, a 6-foot-7 forward from Latvia, most recently competed for Real Madrid in Spain’s Liga ACB.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s 50% off deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with one of our best deals!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage on UCLA football, UCLA basketball, and recruiting for the equivalent of 16 cents a day, $1.15 a week, $5 a month, or $60 billed for the whole year!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

“We are very excited to add both Nikola and Gunārs to our program,” Cronin said in a release announcing both signings. “Nikola is an elite prospect with great size, skill and a competitive fire which is hard to find. As a 6-foot-9 guard, he can play all over the floor. He impacts the game as a scorer, playmaker and shot blocker. For a very young player, Nik has had a decorated career with the Serbian national team and his club team in Barcelona. UCLA appreciates the support of his international team and his club for their cooperation and development of Nikola.

“Gunārs can really shoot the ball at an elite level. We like that he has good size at his position, and we are excited that he has chosen to join us at UCLA. Gunārs is interested in his development and continued improvement as a player. We believe he is a great fit here at UCLA, as he’s an excellent student and a very hard worker. We look forward to having both these young men join our program this summer.”

The international pair rounds out a four-man freshman signing class that also includes three-star forward Javonte Floyd and four-star forward Joe Philon.

For the tournament, Kusturica averaged 24.6 points, 6.9 rebounds and 2.7 assists in seven games for Serbia. He signed with FC Barcelona’s youth team in 2023 and three years later the program won the U18 Adidas Next Generation Tournament championship.

Grīnvalds averaged 12.0 points, 5.3 rebounds and 1.3 assists in six games for Real Madrid at the same U18 Adidas Next Generation Tournament in Greece. He shot 51.1% from the field and 37.5% on 3-point attempts.