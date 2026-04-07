More high-profile recruits expected at UCLA football practice Tuesday

Bruin Report Online continues to bring you all of the insider scoop on UCLA football recruiting.

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As UCLA enters Week 2 of spring practice Tuesday morning, there are expected to be more than 70 recruits in attendance — including some key 2027 targets who already have official visits locked in. Some high schools have large groups of players coming to check out practice.

And once again, BRO has all of the names and info on those who are expected to be around the Wasserman Football Center.

To get this latest scoop, GO HERE.