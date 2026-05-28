New Personnel Staffers Added for UCLA Football

The UCLA football program has hired Brandon Rose from Wisconsin as its new Director of Player Personnel.

Rose moves into the role that was previously occupied by Nick So’oto, who moved up the ladder into Nathan Applebaum’s role as the Executive Director of Player Personnel. Applebaum, from what we’ve learned, left the program this spring. Applebaum was one of the first hires for Bob Chesney, coming over with him from James Madison and aiding significantly in the transition.

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Rose was the Associate Director of Player Personnel for Wisconsin under Luke Fickell, and prior to that was a recruiting staffer at Alabama under Nick Saban. Rose may be a bit of a rising star in the profession, going from graduating at Alabama in 2022 to already a full-time DPP within just under four years. He’s also spent some time in the personnel departments of a couple of NFL teams.

In addition to Rose, UCLA football is also adding former Florida State recruiting analyst Travis Driggers. He is a 2024 Seminole grad and worked under Darrick Yray when they were both with Florida State last season. He played linebacker at Delta State before transferring into Florida State. Driggers performed a variety of roles for Florida State, including cutting film, maintaining databases, and helping with visit hosting.