New Recruiting Pod Previewing UCLA Football's Visit Weekend

In this new podcast, BRO’s Tracy McDannald and Rivals’ Brandon Huffman talked about UCLA’s upcoming visit weekend, the recent developments in UCLA football recruiting, and much more.

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The gents also talked about how quickly the staff built this class, and the impressive recruiting haul so far.

Listen here:

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