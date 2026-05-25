No. 1 UCLA Baseball Wins Big Ten Tournament in Dramatic Fashion

This UCLA baseball team has some flair for the dramatic.

The No. 1 team in the land secured its third walk-off victory in as many days to win the Big Ten Tournament Championship. The Bruins were the tournament’s No. 1 seed and they defeated No. 3-seed Oregon in 11 innings, 3-2.

Junior infielder Phoenix Call was hit by a pitch with the bases loaded to seal the victory.

For UCLA (51-6, 28-2 Big Ten), it was its first-ever conference tournament title. It became the first Big Ten team to win both the regular-season title and tournament championship since Maryland in 2023.

The walk-off hit-by-pitch in the championship game came after UCLA recorded two other walk-off wins in the tournament quarter- and semi-final.

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Facing USC in the semi-final Saturday night, the Bruins mounted a comeback win against the Trojans, with juniior first baseman Mulivai Levu jacking a walk-off, three-run homerun in the bottom of the 9th for the 7-5 win.

The day before, on Friday, Levu delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the 9th to beat Purdue, 4-3, in the tournament quarter-final.

This feels like a UCLA baseball team of destiny. It completed a historic regular season and dominated the Big Ten awards (GO HERE).

The Bruins will host the Los Angeles Regionals the first weekend of the NCAA Tournament at Jackie Robinson Stadium starting Friday, May 29th.