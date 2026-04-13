No. 5 Overall Transfer Prospect Will Officially Visit UCLA

John Blackwell, the transfer guard from Wisconsin, will officially visit UCLA starting Tuesday, according to sources.

The 6-4 senior-to-be is currently ranked the No. 5 overall player in the On3 Transfer Portal rankings (GO HERE).

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Mar 12, 2026; Chicago, IL, USA; Wisconsin Badgers guard John Blackwell (25) shoots against the Washington Huskies during the second half at United Center. Mandatory Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski-Imagn Images

Blackwell was one of the top scorers in the Big Ten last season, averaging 19 points per game and, on volume shooting, shot 39% from three, which is darn good. He’s a threat with the ball in his hand, with some real explosiveness to the hoop and the ability to finish. He likes to dominate the ball, and has said he wants to take on more point guard-like responsibility. He’s an NBA prospect, and he said he could test NBA Draft waters while also in the portal.

He’ll absolutely be one of the top NIL-getters in this year’s transfer portal cycle.

Duke and his father’s alma mater, Illinois, are the main competitors. It’s believed, actually, that Illinois could be running third for Blackwell.

Last week, Bruin Report Online reported that Blackwell would officially visit UCLA. He has been in Los Angeles with his agent, former UCLA player Todd Ramasar.

UCLA has conducted a Zoom with Blackwell a few days ago and it apparently went well.

UCLA’s recruitment of Blackwell, however, has been up and down since he entered the portal at the beginning of last week. It’s a very positive development he’ll officially visit UCLA first. We haven’t heard he has any other plans for official visits.