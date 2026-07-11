No shortage of high-level matchups set for Battle at the Beach

Bruin Report Online already previewed the UCLA commits and targets scattered among the 20 high schools that will take part in Saturday’s Battle at the Beach 7-on-7 tournament in Huntington Beach.

Pool play alone will offer several intriguing matchups, so here’s a look at just some of the tournament’s best early games that BRO will be paying attention to when the action gets underway at 9 a.m. on the eight fields at Edison High School.

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UCLA CB commits to be put to test

Long Beach (Calif.) Poly two-way standout JuJu Johnson, the highest-rated commit in the Bruins’ 2027 class, will see a pair of Trinity League schools in Pool C. The Jackrabbits’ third contest of the day at 11:15 a.m. will be against Anaheim-Servite’s dual-sport track stars and wide receivers Benjamin Harris, Kamil Pelovello, Jace Wells and Jordan Wells.

Poly also has Miami five-star cornerback commit Donte Wright in its secondary, so it should be entertaining to see who both defensive backs draw at any given time.

At noon, Poly will then draw Santa Margarita Catholic. The Eagles won both the CIF Southern Section Division 1 and CIF State Open Division championships last year and return another talented roster. Should Johnson also line up at receiver, he could see 2028 four-star cornerback Ca’ron “Prime” Williams across the way.

In Pool D, Kiingbaraka Kizzee will get to see his old teammates when the 2029 UCLA cornerback commit’s new Mission Viejo squad faces Orange Lutheran to kick things off at 9 a.m. Rivals reported Kizzee’s transfer just a week ago.

Kizzee and four-star safety Jordan Hicks, a UCLA target in the 2028 class, will be a tough secondary.

Mission Viejo’s next contest against Rancho Cucamonga at 10:30 a.m. will be one of the pool’s better meetings. Three-star quarterback Treyvone Towns Jr. and four-star tight end Jaylin Smalls, a pair of 2028 UCLA targets, will be a connection to watch.

Meeting of 2028 WR targets

Four-star standouts Hayden Koo (Tustin) and Darren “DJ” Tubbs (Bellflower-St. John Bosco) will be a route-running clinic when the schools square off in Pool A at 9:45 a.m.

The matchup will also have 2027 UCLA four-star safety commit Khalil Terry looking to contain Tubbs, 2029 wide receivers David Plunkett III and Kuika Moaalii and 2028 three-star quarterback Koa Malau’ulu, who all have offers from the Bruins.

Koo, meanwhile, has had as strong of an offseason of anyone after shining at The Opening L.A. Regional, Elite 11 Finals and The Opening Finals in recent months. He will see the likes of 2027 three-star safety Isala Wily-Ava (Washington commit) and 2028 four-star safety Brandon Nash in addition to a host of promising 2029 defensive backs.

A top-100 showdown headlines Pool B

Granted they are ranked in different classes, but 2027 Corona-Centennial four-star receiver Quentin Hale and 2028 Palos Verdes four-star safety Jalen Flowers will share the field at 9 a.m.

Hale, a USC commit, enters the tournament ranked 68th nationally in the Rivals Industry rankings, which is a weighted average of the three major recruiting services. Flowers, whose vast list of suitors includes UCLA, is slotted 86th nationally in his class and as high as No. 81 by Rivals.

Hale, who transferred from Los Angeles-Cathedral, has a knack for making defensive backs look silly with his quick change of direction. Flowers is an impressive all-around athlete who contributes in all three phases for the Sea Kings.

Stay tuned to Bruin Report Online and the Premium Football Forum for coverage during and after Battle at the Beach, including up-to-the-minute recruiting intel throughout the day.