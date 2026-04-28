Notre Dame transfer KK Bransford has committed to UCLA.

Bransford officially visited UCLA over the weekend and committed then.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 4 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 4 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

The 5-11 guard/wing was a key player for the Fighting Irish last season, averaging 8.2 points, 2.9 rebounds and 1.5 assists in 24.2 minutes per game. She started 12 of 33 games, but was instrumental mostly coming off the bench, providing Notre Dame steady play and continuity, as well as strong defense.

She’ll be a redshirt senior in 2026-2027.

Notre Dame guard KK Bransford. (Photo courtesy of Notre Dame athletics)

Coming out of high school in 2022, Bransford was a McDonald’s All-American and was ranked top ten nationally in the class. She had two strong seasons at Notre Dame and then was set back in 2024 by lower body injuries and redshirted. Last season she suffered a knee injury and missed 12 games.

When she returned after her injury last season she took on the role of being a sparkplug and glue type player off the bench.

She’ll bring a great deal of experience to the UCLA program, having played in 90 games over the course of her college career.

She reportedly had an official visit arranged with Vanderbilt this week but cancelled that visit.

Bransford is the fifth transfer UCLA head coach Cori Close reeled in from the transfer portal. She’s already received commitments from guards Elina Aarnisalo, Donovyn Hunter and Bonnie Deas, and forward Addy Brown.

Close could possibly not be done with transfer recruiting, according to sources.

The roster as it stands now: