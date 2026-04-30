OC Dean Kennedy shares final thoughts before UCLA spring game

UCLA wrapped up its penultimate practice ahead of this weekend’s spring football game. Afterward, offensive coordinator Dean Kennedy looked back on the past 14 practices of his first camp since following head coach Bob Chesney from James Madison this offseason.

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Kennedy reflected on the chemistry star quarterback Nico Iamaleava has shown with a group of playmakers that includes nine transfer receivers and tight ends.

“I think (Iamaleava) has done a great job,” Kennedy said after Thursday’s practice. “He’s done a great job of progressing. He’s starting to learn the system more, be more comfortable. You’ve been seeing more checks, right, where he’s getting into different plays that works versus different things. You’re seeing him start to understand what plays work versus this, and I think that piece is huge. I thought he had a good day today.”

The spring game will take place Saturday at the Rose Bowl in Pasadena. Admission is free, with gates scheduled to open two hours prior to the noon start.

It will be Kennedy’s first run through a game-like operation in the venue.

Kennedy also touched on the abilities of South Carolina transfer receiver Brian Rowe, Cal Poly transfer quarterback Ty Dieffenbach, the staff’s recruiting efforts in the 2027 class before a busy May and June, and more.

OC Dean Kennedy after practice No. 14