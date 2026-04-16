Oklahoma transfer LB Sammy Omosigho looks back on choosing UCLA, explains new nickname, and more

A former Oklahoma teammate gave linebacker Sammy Omosigho a nudge toward UCLA when he was in the transfer portal.

Defensive tackle Ashton Sanders, who spent his freshman year in Norman before returning to his Southern California roots last year, gave Omosigho a call once he started looking for his next home.

“He was like, ‘Sammy, would love to have you,'” Omosigho recalled Thursday after the Bruins’ seventh practice of spring camp. “It didn’t take a lot of convincing, honestly.”

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But the biggest reason Omosigho landed in Westwood was the “opportunity” available under a new staff, led by head coach Bob Chesney, that came in with a reputation for winning at every level.

Omosigho, much like the transfers who followed Chesney and a large portion of the staff from James Madison, brings College Football Playoff experience to a program that won just three games last season and is still looking to make its mark heading into Year 3 in the Big Ten.

Omosigho said the collective experience can help UCLA in its quest for an instant turnaround.

“When you play at a certain level, that amount of football, it stays in you and you just bring it wherever you go,” Omosigho said.

Omosigho also touched on the transition playing for UCLA linebackers coach and ex-California assistant Vic So’oto, who has already bestowed the nickname “Sammy Soup” upon him.

Plus, the history of UCLA Athletics and the full scope of Jackie Robinson’s athletic background beyond just baseball left Omosigho in awe.

LB Sammy Omosigho press conference after Practice No. 7

Get his full thoughts on all that, and much more, in the video below: