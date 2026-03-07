Photo Gallery: #2 ranked UCLA Beach Volleyball team defeat GCU and Washington on Day 1 of the MPSF Midseason Rumble

The 2nd-ranked UCLA Beach Volleyball team improved its record to 9-2 on the season after sweeping both Grand Canyon University and the University of Washington at the MPSF Midseason Rumble. In the early game against GCU, the duo of junior Harper Cooper and freshman Jessie Dueck put the first point on the board by defeating GCU’s pair of J. Drake/Coens 21-17, 21-11 on Court 4. The second point of the day was scored by the Bruin pair of Senior Ensley Alden and junior Ava Williamson, who also won their match in 2 sets, defeating the pair of Manthe and Kohl by the score of 21-19, 24-22.

In the second flight, the #1 pair of senior Maggie Boyd and sophomore Sally Perez made quick work of Garrow/R. Drake 21-17, 21-13 to clinch the dual, and then the #5 pair of sophomore Adelina Okazaki and freshman Mallory LaBreche made the score 4-0 by taking down Wittren/Decker in 3 sets 21-15, 18-21, 15-7. The Bruins dropped the final match of the day on Court 3, with the pair of junior Cassie Dodd and sophomore Alexa Fernandez falling to GCU’s Keefe/Edler in a close 3 set match 21-10, 20-22, 21-19.

In the second dual of the day, the Bruins faced familiar foe Washington. Dodd was paired with Dueck and moved to Court 4, and they dropped the first set of the match to the Husky pair of Tyus/Wilcock before coming back to win the next two sets as well as the match to score the first point 15-21, 21-15, 15-11. A few moments later, the pair of Alden and Williamson put another point on the board for UCLA in another 3-setter, emerging victorious by the score of 21-15, 18-21, 15-6.

In the second flight of the Washington match, the Bruins easily won on Court 5, with the pair of Taylor Ford and Kenzie Brower knocked out the pair of Urzua/Towne by the lopsided score of 21-10, 21-8 to clinch the dual. Junior Kaley Matthews, playing for the first time since February 21, paired up with fellow junior Harper Cooper on Court 3 and held the pair of Pabarcus/Brown to single digits in both sets, winning 21-9, 21-9. The #1 pair of Boyd/Perez clinched the 5-0 sweep, winning in 3 sets 17-21, 21-10, 15-7.

Up next for UCLA on Saturday are Oregon at 1:00pm and #1 ranked Stanford at 3:00pm.

UCLA Beach Volleyball junior Ava Williamson gets a kill over Washington (photo credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

Redshirt Sophomore Taylor Ford gets a dig in a straight set win over Washington (Photo credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA junior Kaley Matthews gets a hit past the Huskies (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

Senior All-American Maggie Boyd dives for a ball in a 5-0 sweep of Washington (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

Senior Kenzie Brower making quick work of the Washington Huskies (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

Freshman Jessie Dueck makes a diving play against Washington (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA Senior Ensley Alden smiles at teammate Ava Williamson (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA Sophomore All-American Sally Perez won both of her matches on Court 1 against GCU and UW (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA Junior Cassie Dodd jumps to take a swing against Washington (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA Sophomore Adelina Okazaki was a winner on the Exhibition Court (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA junior Kaley Matthews gets a big block at the net against Washington (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)