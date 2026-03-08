Photo Gallery: #2 ranked UCLA Beach Volleyball team defeats Oregon and top-ranked Stanford on Saturday

Building on the momentum of their two 5-0 sweeps against GCU and Washington on day 1 of the MPSF Midseason Rumble at Mapes Beach, the 2nd ranked UCLA Beach Volleyball team went 2-0 on day 2, defeating Oregon in a 5-0 sweep and top-ranked Stanford in an efficient 4-1 fashion.

In the 1:00 match with the Ducks, the Bruins won every set, and only one team was able to reach the 20 point mark when the Bruin pair of Kaley Matthews and Ensley Alden won set 1 23-21 against the Fife/Slojkowski pair on Court 2. Matthews and Alden took set 2 in much quicker fashion, taking the set 21-12 and putting the Bruins up 2-0 for the dual after the UCLA pair of Harper Cooper and Jessie Dueck scored the first point with a 21-17, 21-16 sweep of Oregon’s Bjornson/Taylor. Cassie Dodd and Alina Okazaki got the 3rd point to clinch the dual with a 21-15, 21-16 win over George/Coats on Court 5. The Bruins then made the victory a clean sweep with Ava Williamson and Alexa Fernandez defending Court 3 by the lopsided score of 21-9, 21-11 and the All-American pair of Maggie Boyd and Sally Perez took care of their opponents Rossi/Gamache with a tidy 21-15, 21-14 sweep on Court 1.

FINAL: UCLA 4, Stanford 1



The Bruins finish off an unbeaten MPSF Midseason Rumble with a win over No. 1 Stanford!#GoBruins pic.twitter.com/CrPuKFfTCf — UCLA Beach VB (@uclabeachvb) March 8, 2026

The Bruins did not have much of a chance to rest before having to take the sand against the top-ranked Stanford team, who had beaten them 3-2 on February 20th in Hawaii. The dual got off to a shaky start for the host team, as the pair of Williamson/Dueck got swept by Stanford’s Bell/Tusher in a quick 21-13, 21-16 match, giving the Cardinal a 1-0 lead. The pair of Matthews/Alden on Court 2 knew that they could not afford to get into an 0-2 hole for the dual, and they responded with a fiery 21-16, 21-19 sweep of Jackson/Rockwell, pulling UCLA into a 1-1 tie with the second flight coming up.

On Court 3, Harper Cooper and Alexa Fernandez played together for the first time this season and handled the Cardinal pair of Stowell/Clarke to the tune of a 21-16, 21-17 sweep to give the Bruins a 2-1 lead. The dual was clinched on Court 1 by Boyd and Perez after taking down the top Stanford pair of Belardi/Sorra 21-18, 21-16. After a quick celebration by by the team, they all quickly gathered on the sidelines of Court 5 to cheer on the pair of Kenzie Brower and Mallory LaBreche, who went on to take the match 21-18, 21-18 to make the final score for the dual 4-1 in favor of the Bruins.

UCLA improved its record to 11-2 with Stanford falling to 12-2.

Up next for the Bruins is the East meets West Invitational in Manhattan Beach on March 13th and 14th, where they are scheduled to face Arizona State and LSU on Day 1 and Texas and Florida International on Day 2. The Bruins previously defeated Texas 5-0 in Hawaii.

UCLA only has one remaining home match at Mapes Beach, on Tuesday, April 13th for Senior Day against CSU Bakersfield.

There are multiple opportunities for Bruin fans to watch the beach team on the road from the Central Coast down to Orange County, as they travel to Laguna Beach on April 3-4, to San Luis Obispo on April 10-11, to USC on April 16th, and to Huntington Beach on April 22-24 for the MPSF Conference Tournament.

UCLA Beach Volleyball senior Maggie Boyd against Oregon (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA Beach Volleyball junior Taylor Ford keeps the ball off the sand (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA Sophomore Sally Perez fires one past the block in a win over Oregon (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA Sophomore Sally Perez fires one past the block in a win over Oregon (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA Sophomore Alexa Fernandez contributes to a win on Court 3 against Stanford (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA freshman Jessie Dueck gets a combo dig/kill against Stanford (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA Junior Kaley Matthews reaches for the ball in a big win over Stanford (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA senior Ensley Alden takes a big swing against Stanford (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA junior Kaley Matthews hits a ball past the Stanford block (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA junior Harper Cooper goes head-to-head with the Stanford blocker (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA’s Kaley Matthews lets out a yell during her win on Court 3 against Stanford (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA senior Kenzie Brower gets a huge block at the net against Stanford (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA Senior Maggie Boyd serves the ball en route to 2-0 sweep of Stanford on Court 1 (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)

UCLA’s Maggie Boyd and Sally Perez celebrate their dual-clinching win over Stanford with a hug on Court 1 (Photo Credit: Erkki Corpuz, BruinReportOnline)