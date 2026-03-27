Podcast of Champions: More Spring Ball Beginnings in the Big Ten

In this episode of the Podcast of Champions hosts Ryan Abraham and David Woods are back in studio for another offseason show.

In this edition, the fellas talk about the start of spring football at several more Big Ten schools, including Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Maryland, Minnesota, Northwestern, Penn State, Rutgers, and Wisconsin.

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As always, they wrap up the podcast by answering listener email and live chat questions.

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Throughout the off-season the Podcast of Champions will continue to bring you our weekly episodes, but we need your help! If you have ideas for any off-season topics make sure you contact us and let us know! You can send us a text or leave us a voicemail by texting or calling (424) 532-0678 or you can email us at [email protected].

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