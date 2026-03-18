Potential Transfers I Could See UCLA Basketball Recruit

Potential Transfers I Could See UCLA Basketball Recruitby: Tracy Pierson1 hour agoBruinReportRead In AppJan 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) moves the ball against Kansas State Wildcats forward Taj Manning (15) in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn ImagesThe college basketball transfer portal window opens April 7th and we have the lowdown on some players who could go in the TP, and UCLA might show interest in...