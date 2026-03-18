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Potential Transfers I Could See UCLA Basketball Recruit

Tracy Pierson UCLA publisherby: Tracy Pierson1 hour agoBruinReport
NCAA Basketball: Kansas State at Arizona State
Jan 10, 2026; Tempe, Arizona, USA; Arizona State Sun Devils center Massamba Diop (35) moves the ball against Kansas State Wildcats forward Taj Manning (15) in the first half at Desert Financial Arena. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

The college basketball transfer portal window opens April 7th and we have the lowdown on some players who could go in the TP, and UCLA might show interest in...

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