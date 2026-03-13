UCLA basketball beats Rutgers 72-59 in Big Ten Tournament

Sixth-seeded UCLA found its shooting touch in transition early in the second half and point guard Donovan Dent continued his strong play to ignite a 72-59 victory over 14th-seeded Rutgers in the third round of the Big Ten men’s basketball tournament Thursday at the United Center in Chicago.

The Bruins (22-10) got the first triple-double in conference tournament history from Dent, who finished with 12 points, 12 assists and 10 rebounds. Forward Tyler Bilodeau added a game-high 21 points.

Dent recorded the fifth triple-double in program history and first since Kyle Anderson in 2013.

Both teams struggled early with identical shooting numbers as the Bruins led by just six at the break. A 14-2 run as part of a 6-of-12 shooting start to the second half bumped UCLA’s advantage to 46-31. All of the Bruins’ 12 points off turnovers came after halftime.

The Scarlet Knights (14-19) pulled within nine points on three occasions inside the final six minutes but never mustered a serious run.

Rutgers, which upset No. 11 seed Minnesota in the previous round, was unable to get leading scorer Tariq Francis on track. Francis, who scored 29 points in the win over the Golden Gophers, was scoreless on five shot attempts at halftime.

Francis’ first points came at the free-throw line with 9:09 to play. He was limited to six points on 2-of-11 shooting.

Up next

UCLA will meet third-seeded Michigan State (25-6) in the last of four quarterfinal games Friday on Big Ten Network. It will start 25 minutes after the conclusion of No. 2 seed Nebraska and No. 7 seed Purdue, which will tip off at 2:30 p.m. Pacific Time.

The Bruins lost 82-59 at the Breslin Center last month in the lone meeting between the teams this season. The game is best remembered for head coach Mick Cronin ejecting his own player, backup center Steven Jamerson II, after misinterpreting a clean chase-down attempt on defense for a dirty foul on a fast break with the game well out of reach.