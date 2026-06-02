Recruiting Pod: Biggins joins Huffman to Talk UCLA Football Recruiting

In this edition of the BRO recruiting podcast, Greg Biggins joined Brandon Huffman to beak down last weekend’s UCLA football official visitors, preview this upcoming visit slate, and recap the Elite 11, including two UCLA commits who caught passes at the event.

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Plus, with two UCLA targets at the Elite 11, could a third potential quarterback emerge from that group? Biggins and Huff discuss.

Listen here: