Recruiting Pod: New UCLA Commitments, Remaining Targets

In this edition of the BRO recruiting podcast, Tracy McDannald and Brandon Huffman discussed the official visitors this past weekend, commitments from Aidan Ray and Kingbaraka Kizzee, remaining 2027 targets on UCLA’s recruiting board and then previewed the Opening Finals.

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