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Bruin Report Online Football Recruiting

Recruiting Pod: New UCLA Commitments, Remaining Targets

Tracy McDannald
Tracy McDannald@Tracy_McDannald
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Bob Chesney
May 2, 2026; Pasadena, CA, USA; UCLA Bruins coach Bob Chesney reacts during the spring game at Rose Bowl. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

In this edition of the BRO recruiting podcast, Tracy McDannald and Brandon Huffman discussed the official visitors this past weekend, commitments from Aidan Ray and Kingbaraka Kizzee, remaining 2027 targets on UCLA’s recruiting board and then previewed the Opening Finals.

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