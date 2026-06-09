Recruiting Pod: Recapping UCLA Football Official Visit Weekend

In this edition of the BRO recruiting podcast, Tracy McDannald and Brandon Huffman talk about UCLA football’s official visit weekend, the state of quarterback recruiting, a linebacker commitment adding an official visit to a Big Ten opponent, and the prospect camp this weekend on UCLA’s campus.

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