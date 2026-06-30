Recruiting pod: UCLA flips Myles Baker to bolster 2027 class

Moments after UCLA secured a flip in the commitment of 2027 four-star in-state safety Myles Baker, the latest edition of the BRO recruiting podcast with Tracy McDannald and Rivals recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman broke down how the addition bolstered UCLA’s first class under new head coach Bob Chesney.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s 50% off deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with one of our best deals!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage on UCLA football, UCLA basketball, and recruiting for the equivalent of 16 cents a day, $1.15 a week, $5 a month, or $60 billed for the whole year!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

Plus, an overview of the entire class, with a decision from four-star Ohio State quarterback commit Brady Edmunds still pending.

Also, our picks for the recruiting MVPs on the staff and some superlatives handed out to some of the Bruins’ commits.

As the recruiting calendar quiets down, a look ahead at some camps and events — both locally and out of state — coming up that will feature UCLA targets in future classes.

Listen here:

Download mp3

View in iTunes