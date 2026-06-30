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Bruin Report Online Football Recruiting

Recruiting pod: UCLA flips Myles Baker to bolster 2027 class

Tracy McDannald
Tracy McDannald@Tracy_McDannald
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Moments after UCLA secured a flip in the commitment of 2027 four-star in-state safety Myles Baker, the latest edition of the BRO recruiting podcast with Tracy McDannald and Rivals recruiting analyst Brandon Huffman broke down how the addition bolstered UCLA’s first class under new head coach Bob Chesney.

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Plus, an overview of the entire class, with a decision from four-star Ohio State quarterback commit Brady Edmunds still pending.

Also, our picks for the recruiting MVPs on the staff and some superlatives handed out to some of the Bruins’ commits.

As the recruiting calendar quiets down, a look ahead at some camps and events — both locally and out of state — coming up that will feature UCLA targets in future classes.

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