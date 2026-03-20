Relive UCLA Basketball's Big Sweet 16 Win over Gonzaga

Bruin Report Online annually runs this story on the anniversary of the game. Let’s just say it’s an annual effort to send out good juju for UCLA basketball in the NCAA Tournament.

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It happened March 23rd, 2006, so this is the 20-year anniversary of UCLA defeating Gonzaga 73-71 in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament.

UCLA was seeded No. 2 while Gonzaga was No. 3, in the “Oakland” or West Region.

In that magical game, Luc Richard Mbah a Moute scored underneath with 10 seconds remaining to seal the win.

The Bruins went on to the Final Four in Indianapolis, and to make the championship game against Florida, losing 73-57 in the final.

The UCLA comeback against Gonzaga could be the singular, most dramatic, memorable moment in UCLA basketball history in the last 20 years.

Relive it here: