Running back Wayne Knight talks about why he picked UCLA

In this exclusive interview, UCLA running back Wayne Knight talked with Bruin Report Online about his early days in Westwood and why he picked the Bruins.

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The senior running back spent four years at James Madison, culminating in his final year when he rushed for more than 1300 yards and helped lead the Dukes to the College Football Playoff. Against the Ducks in the first round of the Playoffs, he had 117 yards and showed well on that big stage.

He talked about his relationship with Bob Chesney and Dean Kennedy and why he followed them to Westwood. He also discussed spending time in California for the first time, and what that experience has been like.

Additionally, he spoke about the weight-lifting sessions this week, and how he hit personal bests in a variety of lifts. He also discussed how those sorts of party-like weight-lifting sessions were a holdover from James Madison, and something that the staff did at Holy Cross as well.

You can watch the full interview below. This interview was made possible by Champion of Westwood. To support Champion of Westwood’s football efforts, go here.