Sienna Betts, Gabriela Jaquez, Charlisse Leger-Walker after UCLA basketball beats Cal Baptist

The top-seeded UCLA women’s basketball team overcame a slow start Saturday and took care of 16th-seeded Cal Baptist, 96-43, behind a dominant second half to advance to the second round of the NCAA tournament in Sacramento Regional 2.

After the victory, Bruins guards Gabriela Jaquez and Charlisse Leger-Walker and forward Sienna Betts spoke to Bruin Report Online in the locker room.

For Betts, it was her NCAA tournament debut. She one of three UCLA players to collect a double-double, posting 10 points and 12 rebounds in 21 minutes off the bench and joining sister Lauren Betts and fellow reserve Angela Dugalić in the feat.

“I think there were a lot of nerves going into it,” Sienna Betts said after grabbing a team-high six offensive board. “I didn’t even realize it was coming until I stepped out there. But those nerves, they mean excitement also, so I was just really, really excited to have that first game.”

For Jaquez, it was her second-to-last home game at Pauley Pavilion and she was a steady presence throughout. She finished with 16 points, five rebounds and three assists while making five of eight shots from the field.

Jaquez said the team was able to reset at halftime after leading just 23-15 through one quarter and by 10 points at the break.

“I think it’s just important for us to play how we know how to play, play who we are to our identity,” Jaquez said. “The first half wasn’t our best, but I think the way that we bounced back was really important and necessary.”

While the Bruins shot just 5 of 15 on 3-point attempts, Leger-Walker had a strong shooting night with a 3-of-4 effort that included a pair beyond the arc. She finished with eight points, five rebounds and five assists.

Leger-Walker’s third-quarter steal and assist to Dugalić for a 3-pointer on the wing during the key 11-0 run to start the quarter helped ignite the victory.

“That’s what creates all the momentum and the shift in energy,” Leger-Walker said. “I think, we need to come out starting that way in every quarter that we come out to play in March.”

UCLA will return to action Monday against eighth-seeded Oklahoma State in the second round at Pauley Pavilion. The game will air at 7 p.m. on ESPN.

Watch the full interviews with Betts, Jaquez and Leger-Walker in the postgame locker room below:

Sienna Betts interview

Gabriela Jaquez interview

Charlisse Leger-Walker interview