WATCH: UCLA F Sienna Betts looks ahead to sophomore season

There’s still one Betts sister in the post at UCLA, and rising sophomore forward Sienna Betts is preparing for a bigger role in the upcoming 2026-27 season.

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The younger sister of WNBA first-round draft pick and Big Ten women’s athlete of the year Lauren Betts is not making too much out of being one of the Bruins’ expected go-to players. Sienna Betts is quick to remind anyone that it’s a position she handled as a former top recruit and two-time Colorado Gatorade player of the year in high school.

But Betts also acknowledged after Thursday’s summer practice that there is a transition period in proving it at the collegiate level after earning All-Big Ten freshman team honors while coming off the bench for last season’s national champions. She averaged 6.0 points on 52.9% shooting and 4.0 rebounds over 14.1 minutes per game.

“I’m just planning on doing whatever coach Cori (Close) needs from me, whatever the team needs,” Betts said. “It depends game to game, but I’m just excited to step into a different role this year.

“Obviously, we lost two amazing forwards, (Angela Dugalić) and Lauren, so it’s going to be different. But I’m excited, and it’s not the first time I’ve been in a position like this — not at this level, obviously.”

Aside from fellow rising sophomore guard Lena Bilić, there will also be a significantly different group of guards throwing the ball into the post. The Bruins brought in Elina Aarnisalo (North Carolina), KK Bransford (Notre Dame), Bonnie Deas (Arkansas) and Donovyn Hunter (Texas Christian) via the transfer portal. Iowa State transfer forward Addy Brown also flashed her all-around abilities, including her passing skills, during the workout.

“My emphasis is really just helping the new girls figure out the plays, figure out the timing and just figuring out our chemistry with each other,” Betts said.

Watch the full press conference below for more of Betts’ thoughts on the newcomers, where she looks to improve going into Year 2, and more:

Sienna Betts addresses media after 7/16 practice