WATCH: UCLA guard Skyy Clark discusses pursuit of extra year

UCLA guard Skyy Clark offered his first comments on his pursuit of an extra year of eligibility ahead of the start of Friday’s practice.

In late January, head coach Mick Cronin said Clark’s petition was in relation to appearing in just 13 games as a freshman at Illinois during the 2022-23 season. The threshold to preserve a redshirt year is 12 games, Cronin said.

Clark is wrapping up his fourth season and second at UCLA since transferring from Louisville after the 2023-24 campaign. He took part in the Bruins’ senior night festivities prior to Tuesday’s win over ninth-ranked Nebraska.

Before the Bruins started preparations for Saturday’s regular-season finale at crosstown rival USC, Clark said “it would definitely mean a lot” if the NCAA grants his request in the offseason.

“Just coming back, getting another year to develop and everything,” Clark said of the possibility. “Yeah, so we’ll see what happens.

Full Skyy Clark press conference

Watch the video below, including Clark’s thoughts on the team’s up-and-down season defensively and the differences from last year, the play of point guard Donovan Dent, and more: