Social Media from UCLA Football's Official Visit Weekend

UCLA football is really doing it right on its first official visit weekend of the season.

It definitely is rollling out a red carpet on a level we haven’t ever seen for the UCLA football program.

With 13 recruits on their official visits (GO HERE), the Social Media posts have already started.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 3 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 3 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

Note the blue vintage El Camino on UCLA’s Spaulding practice field.

As we gather more posts of photos and video throughout the weekend, we’ll add them here.

We’ll also be dropping little tidbits of info on the BRO Premium Football Forum throughout the weekend (GO HERE).

Committed cornerback Jerry Outhouse.

4⭐️ CB Jerry Outhouse on campus at UCLA this weekend for his official visit pic.twitter.com/rnS1ADcGQi — 🍁 (@LandofNix) May 15, 2026

Big OL target Lex Mailangi and his family have pretty much been documented the entire UCLA official visit.

Newly-committed cornerback Trey Hopkins.

Newly committed 3⭐️ CB Trey Hopkins still on his UCLA official visit pic.twitter.com/xrpi557TzD — 🍁 (@LandofNix) May 16, 2026

A Texas trio of committed DB Jerry Outhouse, committed RB Jayson Gibson and safety target Elijajuan Houston.