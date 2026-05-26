Some Spectacular Camp Clips of UCLA Football Commit JuJu Johnson

The UCLA football 2027 recruiting class is ranked 12th in the country (GO HERE), with some big-time commitments.

The headliner — currently the highest ranked commitment — is JuJu Johnson, the four-star cornerback prospect from Long Beach (Calif.) Poly.

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The 5-10, 170-pounder is the No. 69 overall prospect in the nation, and the No. 9-ranked cornerback.

He committed to UCLA over Michigan, Miami, Oklahoma, Nebraska, USC and many others.

Rivals’ Greg Biggins describes Johnson this way: “Johnson missed his junior season with a lower leg injury but remains one of the most versatile athletes in the ’27 class. Can play corner, safety or receiver at the college level and is a legit high major college prospect at all three spots but corner is the likely meal ticket. A twitchy athlete who has both both short area quickness and top end speed and always comes with a high compete level and toughness. Showed potential game breaking ability early on at receiver with his ability to run after the catch and get vertical. Always flashed solid ball skills and plenty of quick twitch ability. Played more safety early on in high school but has a corner frame and skill set. A sub 6-0 corner but has a near 78” wingspan and the speed to run with anyone. A track standout, clocked a 10.34-100m and 21.04-200m as a sophomore before an injury cut his season short and also caused him to miss his junior football season.”

The UCLA football commit competed in The Opening in Dallas over the weekend and took away the defensive MVP award in spectacular style. Some clips from his performance are blowing up all over Social Media.

The most-viral is this one-handed interception.

Juju Johnson capped off an MVP performance at @TheOpening Dallas with a sensational 1-handed interception. UCLA commit.@JuLikeThat @LBPoly_Football pic.twitter.com/FI6HTJu4oV — Sports Stars of Tomorrow (@SportsStarsTV) May 25, 2026

There was also a second pick.

To check out UCLA’s 2027 commitment list, GO HERE.