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Status of Trent Perry at UCLA Basketball for Next Season

Tracy Pierson UCLA publisherby: Tracy Pierson41 minutes agoBruinReport
NCAA Basketball: Nebraska at UCLA
Mar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives the baseline past Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

UCLA and Trent Perry have been negotiating the fate of the sophomore guard for next season -- and we have the latest from Thursday afternoon...

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