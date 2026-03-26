Status of Trent Perry at UCLA Basketball for Next Season

Status of Trent Perry at UCLA Basketball for Next Seasonby: Tracy Pierson41 minutes agoBruinReportRead In AppMar 3, 2026; Los Angeles, California, USA; UCLA Bruins guard Trent Perry (0) drives the baseline past Nebraska Cornhuskers forward Braden Frager (5) during the first half at Pauley Pavilion presented by Wescom Financial. Mandatory Credit: Robert Hanashiro-Imagn ImagesUCLA and Trent Perry have been negotiating the fate of the sophomore guard for next season -- and we have the latest from Thursday afternoon...