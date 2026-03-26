Latest UCLA Basketball Info on Personnel and Transfers 3/26

The transfer portal window hasn’t even opened yet (that happens April 7th), but things are happening with UCLA basketball when it comes to its roster for next season.

For one, the UCLA coaches are having their post-season meetings with the players, and whether a player returns is being discussed. And then the NIL negotiations begin.

This is all happening in practically real time and we’re providing you the insider info.

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This morning we released the latest insider scoop on the status of current players returning to UCLA and the program’s strategy for building out the roster for the 2026-2027 season on the BRO Premium Hoops Fourm.

For the information you can’t get anywhere else, GO HERE.