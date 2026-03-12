Trent Perry talks preparing for Big Ten Tournament

UCLA basketball player Trent Perry talked about preparing for the Big Ten Tournament before the team’s departure on Tuesday.

Perry spoke about the challenges of preparing for two different teams, and also the challenges of preparing for a tournament where they may be playing as many as four games in four days.

The sophomore guard also talked about the team’s development in recent weeks, including its turnover prevention as well as its shot diet, with more three-pointers over the last month or so.

Watch the full video here: