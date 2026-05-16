UCLA football: CB Trey Hopkins commits on official visit

Trey Hopkins, a three-star cornerback from Wyndmoor (Pa.) La Salle College, committed to UCLA on his official visit this weekend, he told Rivals director of recruiting Chad Simmons.

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The Bruins gained momentum for Hopkins a month ago during a multi-day unofficial trip during spring camp. Early into Hopkins’ official visit, Simmons logged a commitment prediction Friday in favor of UCLA.

Going into the official, Hopkins told Bruin Report Online that UCLA is “definitely towards the top of my list.”

The decision brings the Bruins back up to 19 commitments in the 2027 class, with Hopkins becoming the fifth defensive back in the group.

CB Trey Hopkins – Junior season highlights