Two new UCLA basketball offers out

UCLA has extended offers to two 2028 prospects in the last 24 hours.

Dylan Betts, the 2028 center and brother of Lauren and Sienna Betts, reported a UCLA offer yesterday on Instagram. Betts is rated a four-star by Rivals, but is ranked the No. 9 overall player in the 2028 class. The 7’2, 220-pounder plays for IMG Academy and has obvious familiarity with UCLA given that his sisters both play or have played for the women’s basketball team.

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Here’s what Jamie Shaw recently wrote about Betts after the Top 100 Camp: “Betts is huge, and he is still growing into his frame. With that said, things are coming together for him. The flashes are bright. He moves well and has good hands with touch. He needs to add strength and continue learning about leverage and position, but he affects play around the basket. Currently No. 9 in the 2028 Rivals150, Betts checks some intriguing boxes that the highest levels of basketball covet.”

UCLA also offered 2028 power forward Benjamin Berrouet out of McKinney (Tex.) Boyd. Berrouet is a four-star in the 2028 class and ranked the No. 13 overall player by Rivals. Berrouet shined at the NBPA Top 100 Camp last week, which is what elicited the UCLA offer. Interestingly, Berrouet played for Latvia in the FIBA U-16 Eurobasket competition in 2025.

Here’s what Shaw wrote about Berrouet after the Top 100 Camp: “Berrouet is active and finds himself around a lot of positive production. He is a physical forward and is comfortable facing the basket as much as he is using his quickness on the block. Berrouet is a tweener forward, and sometimes he can get caught in between positions; however, the totality of his game typically leads to positive outcomes. In his second game on Thursday, the four-star finished with 19 points, 5 rebounds, and 3 assists on 6-9 shooting from the field.”