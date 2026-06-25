Tyler Bilodeau drafted by the Brooklyn Nets in the second round

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau has been selected by the Brooklyn Nets with the 43rd pick in the second round of the NBA Draft.

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Bilodeau played two years for the Bruins after beginning his career at Oregon State. In his last season with UCLA, he grew into one of the best shooters in the nation, scoring 17.6 points per game on shooting splits of .553/.464/.873.

Tyler Bilodeau © Robert Hanashiro-Imagn Images

As a Bruin, Bilodeau was often thrust into a role as a smallball center, particularly at the end of last season given UCLA’s lack of ideal fits in the post. As a professional, he’s expected to play more of a power forward role, but is likely to be able to carve out a role as a sharpshooter, particularly at 6’9.

He finished his college career at an even 40% from three on 2.8 shots per game. He started 108 college games in his career.

What’s interesting is that with the NCAA implementing a 5-in-5 eligibility rule, if Bilodeau and the college graduating class of 2026 had been grandfathered in, he likely would have had very lucrative offers to stay in college.

Still, being drafted tonight, Bilodeau has a chance now to carve out his professional future in the NBA.