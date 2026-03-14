UCLA adds commitment from 2026 IOL Lucas Hickey

Lucas Hickey, a 2026 interior offensive lineman at Prosper (Texas) Walnut Grove, announced Saturday his commitment to UCLA.

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Head coach Bob Chesney and offensive line coach Chris Smith recruited Hickey while at James Madison.

Hickey, who was previously committed to Air Force and Navy in the recruiting process, told Bruin Report Online in December that the new UCLA coaching staff started showing interest in October.

“I dont know what their intentions are,” Hickey said at the time, “but I would be honored to have that coaching staff interested in me! They are going to kill it at UCLA! We communicate weekly and have been in contact more now with this transition.”

Hickey was a three-year starter for Walnut Grove and named the District 4-AAAAA offensive lineman of the year in his final season.

IOL Lucas Hickey – Senior season highlights