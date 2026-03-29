UCLA Advances to Second Consecutive Final Four

The UCLA women’s basketball team beat No. 3-seeded Duke in the Elite Eight Sunday, 70-58.

With the come-from-behind win, the Bruins advance to their second consecutive Final Four.

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All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year Lauren Betts led the way with a double-double, scoring 23 points and securing 10 rebounds.

UCLA forward Angela Dugalić (32) shoots over Duke forward Delaney Thomas (12) during the second quarter in the Sacramento 2 Regional final of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Golden 1 Center. (Credit: Ed Szczepanski | Imagn Images)

UCLA was down 39-31 at halftime, after the Blue Devils outplayed the Bruins in the first 20 minutes.

Behind Betts and senior forward Angela Dugalic, UCLA outscored Duke 20-8 in the third quarter. Dugalic had 15 key points, including a clutch scoop shot after driving the lane with three minutes left in the game to put the Bruins up 65-56.

UCLA was a different team in the second half, outhustling the Blue Devils, winning the battle on the boards and limiting turnovers.

The No. 1-seeded Bruins move on to their second Final Four in as many seasons. They’ll face the winner of No.-1-seeded Texas and No. 2-seeded Michigan, which will be played Monday at 4:00 p.m. PT (ESPN).

UCLA, which is now 35-1 on the season, suffered its only loss to Texas back in November. It beat Michigan in Ann Arbor in Big Ten play, 69-66.

Overall No. 1 seed Connecticut has already punched its ticket to the Final Four.

Last year, UCLA lost in the semin-final to Connecticut. The two teams have consistently been considered the best two squads in college basketball this season.

The Final Four is in Phoenix, Arizona, April 3rd-5th.