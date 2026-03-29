Skip to main content
UCLA
Join Now

UCLA Advances to Second Consecutive Final Four

Tracy Pierson UCLA publisherby: Tracy Pierson43 minutes agoBruinReport

The UCLA women’s basketball team beat No. 3-seeded Duke in the Elite Eight Sunday, 70-58.

With the come-from-behind win, the Bruins advance to their second consecutive Final Four.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 5 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 5 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

All-American and Big Ten Player of the Year Lauren Betts led the way with a double-double, scoring 23 points and securing 10 rebounds.

UCLA forward Angela Dugalić shoots over Duke forward Delaney Thomas
UCLA forward Angela Dugalić (32) shoots over Duke forward Delaney Thomas (12) during the second quarter in the Sacramento 2 Regional final of the women’s NCAA tournament at the Golden 1 Center. (Credit: Ed Szczepanski | Imagn Images)

UCLA was down 39-31 at halftime, after the Blue Devils outplayed the Bruins in the first 20 minutes.

Behind Betts and senior forward Angela Dugalic, UCLA outscored Duke 20-8 in the third quarter. Dugalic had 15 key points, including a clutch scoop shot after driving the lane with three minutes left in the game to put the Bruins up 65-56.

UCLA was a different team in the second half, outhustling the Blue Devils, winning the battle on the boards and limiting turnovers.

The No. 1-seeded Bruins move on to their second Final Four in as many seasons. They’ll face the winner of No.-1-seeded Texas and No. 2-seeded Michigan, which will be played Monday at 4:00 p.m. PT (ESPN).

UCLA, which is now 35-1 on the season, suffered its only loss to Texas back in November. It beat Michigan in Ann Arbor in Big Ten play, 69-66.

Overall No. 1 seed Connecticut has already punched its ticket to the Final Four.

Last year, UCLA lost in the semin-final to Connecticut. The two teams have consistently been considered the best two squads in college basketball this season.

The Final Four is in Phoenix, Arizona, April 3rd-5th.