UCLA Baseball Caps Historic Regular Season; Claims POY, COY and 9 All-Big Ten Honorees

The No. 1-ranked UCLA baseball team collected some considerable accolades in the last several days.

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Setting Records

— When it beat Washington Saturday to take two of the three in its last regular-season series, it finished 48-6 overall and 28-2 in the Big Ten. That set a new program record for regular-season wins, besting the 2019 team’s 47. It also set a record for conference wins.

— During the season, the Bruins won every regular reason series, being the only program in the nation to do so and the first since Oregon State in 2017.

— UCLA set the national record for the most consecutive weeks ranked No. 1, maintaining the spot for 13 weeks. That surpassed the record of 12 weeks set by LSU in 2023.

— It’s the first pre-season No. 1 team in the history of D1Baseball’s Top 25 rankings (which began in 2015) to hold the No. 1 spot throughout the season.

— It set the record for the longest Big Ten winning streak in conference history, winning 27 consecutive conference games.

Roch Cholowsky (Ross Turteltaub, UCLA Athletics)

Big Ten Honors

— On Tuesday, UCLA placed a conference-best nine players on the Big Ten All-Conference teams.

Junior shortstop Roch Chowlowsky was named Big Ten Player of the Year, becoming the third player in Big Ten history to earn the player of the year award in consecutive seasons. He led the conference with 21 homeruns, hitting .330 with 59 RBIs and a conference-high 70 runs scored.

Head coach John Savage was unanimously selected Big Ten Coach of the Year, his third conference coach-of-the-year award.

Other All-Big Ten Honorees

Logan Reddermann, Pitcher, First Team

Easton Hawk, Relief Pitcher, First Team

Wylan Moss, Relief Pitcher, First Team

Mulivai Levu, First Baseman, First Team

Will Gasparino, Outfield, First Team

Roman Martin, Third Base, First Team

Cashel Dugger, Catcher, Second Team

Cal Randall, Relief Pitcher, Third Team

Dean West, All-Defensive Team

Zach Strickland, All-Freshman Team

— UCLA has earned the No. 1 seed in the Big Ten Tournament, with a bye to the quarterfinals, which will be played Friday, May 22nd at 11:00 a.m. PT (Big Ten Network).

