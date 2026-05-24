UCLA Baseball's Walk-Off Against USC; Softball Advances to College World Series

UCLA’s baseball and softball teams had pretty momentous Saturday nights.

The No. 1-ranked baseball team’s Mulivai Levu delivered a walk-off, three-run homerun in the bottom of the ninth of the Big Ten Tournament semifinal game to advance the Bruins to the tournament championship.

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It was even sweeter since the dramatic win came against USC, with the Bruins completing a come-from-behind win, 7-5, bouncing the Trojans from the tournament.

Amazingly, it was Levu’s second walk-off heroics in as many days. On Friday, the junior first baseman delivered a walk-off sacrifice fly in the bottom of the ninth to beat Purdue, 4-3, in the tournament quarte-final.

UCLA is now 50-6 and is the first team in the country to reach 50 wins.

ALL THE REPLAYS OF MULIVAI LEVU'S WALK-OFF HR 🤩 pic.twitter.com/hN03EfVIRc — Big Ten Baseball (@B1Gbaseball) May 23, 2026

Also on Saturday night, the softball team punched its ticket to the Women’s College World Series by beating UCF, 14-4, in the NCAA Los Angeles Super Regional at UCLA’s Easton Stadium.

It’s UCLA’s NCAA-record 34th trip to the College World Series, the program’s 10th in the last 11 tournaments and third in a row.

The No. 8-seeded Bruins were led by freshman Aleena Garcia, who powered a pair of homeruns in UCLA’s win.

THE BRUINS ARE GOING BACK TO THE WCWS‼️



UCLA is on its way to its 34th WCWS appearance 🙌 pic.twitter.com/o808XWfRJH — ESPN (@espn) May 24, 2026

UCLA baseball will play No. 3-seed Oregon in the Big Ten championship game Sunday at 12:00 p.m. PT (Big Ten Network).

The Women’s College World Series in Oklahoma City, Okla., will begin Thursday, May 28th, with the Bruins taking on Alabama in their first game.