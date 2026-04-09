UCLA basketball adds Mississippi State forward Sergej Macura

UCLA has landed another forward from the SEC, with Mississippi State’s Sergej Macura signing with the Bruins. He joins Auburn’s Filip Jovic, who signed Thursday morning. The two were essentially part of a package deal.

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Macura, originally from Slovenia, has two years of eligibility remaining after playing a year with the Bulldogs. In 18 minutes per game, he averaged 5 points and 4.8 rebounds. He started four games on the season. At 6’9, 220, he projects mostly as a four.

Feb 25, 2026; Tuscaloosa, Alabama, USA; Mississippi State Bulldogs forward Sergej Macura (11) dribbles the ball during the second half against the Alabama Crimson Tide at Coleman Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: David Leong-Imagn Images

Macura and Jovic are both expected to add depth for the Bruins in the front court, with some belief that either or both could play some five in a pinch if needed. UCLA looks to have four guys who project to being able to play power forward on next year’s roster, including Eric Dailey, Brandon Williams, Jovic, and now Macura.

The Bruins now have nine players committed to the roster for next year, including a likely starting point guard in Trent Perry, the players named above, Xavier Booker, Eric Freeny, and freshmen Joe Philon and Javonte Floyd. Our expectation is still that UCLA is looking to land starting players at the two, three, and five, in addition to more potential depth.

Stay tuned for more on UCLA basketball in the transfer portal as we bring you all the latest inside information right here on Bruin Report Online.