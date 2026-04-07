UCLA Basketball and Skyy Clark Go Separate Ways, He Enters Transfer Portal

Skyy Clark will not return to the UCLA basketball program next season, according to sources close to the situation.

UCLA and Clark could not reach terms for him to return.

It was then announced Clark entered the transfer portal.

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Clark, as of now, isn’t eligible for the 2026-2027 season. He is still waiting for a waiver from the NCAA to be granted another year, and it could very well be that Clark doesn’t get that additional year.

(Jayne Kamin-Oncea-Imagn Images)

Clark absolutely has been a stalwart of Mick Cronin’s program for the last two years. This last season he averaged 11.5 points, 2.3 rebounds, 2 assists and 1.2 steals per game, while shooting 42.7% from three. He was easily UCLA’s best perimeter, on-ball defender. He sat out 10 games mid-season with a hamstring tear, and it was correlational that the Bruins struggled during the time Clark was absent.

However, sources tell us that Clark’s NIL demands are considerable.

Clark’s UCLA teammate, walk-on Jack Seidler, is functioning as his agent.

UCLA will now prioritze guards in the transfer portal. The portal window opened today (Tuesday, April 7th) and runs through April 21st.

For the UCLA Transfer Portal Tracker GO HERE.