UCLA Basketball and UCF in Head-to-Head Stat Comparison

UCLA caught a 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament and will face No. 10 UCF Friday in Philadelphia, Penn.

For an analysis of UCLA’s potential tournament path, GO HERE.

How does UCLA and UCF match up this season? Here are some quick numbers.

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National ranking in parentheses.

Points Per Game: UCLA 77.7 (102nd), UCF 81.0 (49th)

Adjusted Tempo: UCLA 64.6 (317th), UCF 69.2 (78th)

Points Allowed Per Game: UCLA 71.0 (80th) UCF 78.5 (278th)

Effective Field Goal Percentage: UCLA 53.9% (71st), UCF 52.8% (112th)

Opponent Effective Field Goal Percentage: UCLA 50.4% (130th), UCF 52.4% (236th)

Three-Point Shooting Percentage: UCLA 38.2% (16th), UCF 36.2% (49th)

Free-Throw Percentage: UCLA 76.7% (41st), UCF 74% (138th)

Points Per Posession: UCLA 1.20 (44th), UCF 1.11 (74th)

Rebounding Percentage Rate: UCLA 49.6% (203rd), UCF 52.6% (55th)

Assist/Turnover Ratio: UCLA 1.838 (7th), UCF 1.408 (70th)

Turnover Rate: UCLA 13.4% (12th), UCF 15.7% (120th)

UCLA point guard Donovan Dent (2) celebrates with teammate Skyy Clark (55) during the second half of the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals against Michigan State at United Center in Chicago on March 13, 2026. (Credit: Kamil Krzaczynski | Imagn Images)

Steals Per Possession: UCLA 9.7% (140th), UCF 7.8% (307th)

Adjusted Offensive Efficiency (National rank): UCLA 22nd, UCF 40th

Adjusted Defensive Efficiency: UCLA 53rd, UCF 101st

NET Rankings: UCLA 31st, UCF 51st

Wins Above Bubble (National Rank): UCLA 27th, UCF 35th