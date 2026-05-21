UCLA Basketball Announces Signing of Four Transfers

UCLA Basketball’s Official Release:

LOS ANGELES – The UCLA men’s basketball program has received signed grant-in-aid agreements from transfer students Filip Jović, Sergej Macura, Jaylen Petty and Azavier “Stink” Robinson, as announced on Wednesday by Mick Cronin, The Michael Price Family UCLA Men’s Head Basketball Coach.

Take advantage of Bruin Report Online’s EPIC $1 for 3 months deal!!! Join the No. 1 independent source on UCLA sports and recruiting with our introductory offer!! Get unmatched insider Bruin coverage as BRO moves over to the industry-leading On3 network for just $1 for 3 months!! There is no promo code required for this offer, just HIT THIS LINK now, and you’ll be good to go!!

All four student-athletes will join the Bruins’ program for the 2026-27 season. Macura, who will be a junior in 2026-27, has two remaining seasons of eligibility. Jović, Petty and Robinson will enter UCLA as sophomores and have three remaining seasons of eligibility.

From left to right, Filip Jović, Sergei Macura, Jaylen Petty and Azavier Robinson

Macura, a 6-foot-9 forward from Ljubljana, Slovenia, spent his sophomore season at Mississippi State. Jovic, a 6-foot-8 forward from Biejeljina, Bosnia and Herzegovina, excelled as a freshman last year at Auburn. Both Macura and Jovic were teammates in Belgrade, Serbia, for KK Mega Basket in the Adriatic Basketball Association. Petty, a 6-foot-1 guard from Seattle, spent his freshman year at Texas Tech. Robinson, a 6-foot-2 guard from Indianapolis, played as a freshman last season at Butler.

“All four of our current additions from the portal played at the highest levels of college basketball last season, with three being freshmen and one as a sophomore, so their best basketball is still ahead of them,” Cronin said. “We believe each of these young men can impact our program. Filip and Sergej will help us in the frontcourt, as we are looking for guys who will rebound the ball. They are familiar with each other from their time playing on the same European team, Mega Superbet in Serbia. Both players had their introduction to the college game in the SEC last season, and I’m very confident they can continue to improve with us. Jaylen Petty had a strong freshman season at Texas Tech and has some big-game experience under his belt. He is a talented shooter who provides a bigtime addition to our backcourt, both as a playmaker and scorer. Azavier Robinson has excelled as a tenacious, high-energy defender and was one of the best players in the state of Indiana in his high school class. We look forward to having them join us in the summer as we work toward next season.”

Jović averaged 6.3 points and 4.0 rebounds in all 37 games for Auburn in 2025-26, helping the Tigers win the National Invitational Tournament (NIT) in early April. He shot 64.0 percent from the field and recorded 23 steals. He moved into the Tigers’ starting lineup for the NIT, averaging 11.4 points and 5.0 rebounds in five NIT contests. Jović totaled a season-high 23 points and had six rebounds in Auburn’s win over South Carolina on Jan. 17, 2026. He scored in double figures in eight contests and logged a season-best 10 rebounds in two games.

Macura registered 5.0 points and 4.8 rebounds in 28 games for Mississippi State last season. He shot 55.7 percent from the field, totaling at least 10 points in three games. Macura scored a season-high 12 points in a win over Long Island on Dec. 16, 2025. He had a double-double in a win at LSU (10 points, 10 rebounds) and grabbed a season-high 12 rebounds in the team’s season-opening win over North Alabama on Nov. 5, 2025. Macura had 10 or more rebounds in three contests.

Petty averaged 9.9 points, 3.9 rebounds and 2.2 assists in 33 games as a freshman at Texas Tech. He shot 40.6 percent from the field and 37.5 percent from beyond the 3-point arc. Petty concluded his freshman campaign with 74 assists and 30 turnovers, compiling a nearly 2.5-to-1 assist-turnover ratio as the Red Raiders posted a 23-11 overall record. Petty scored in double figures in 17 games, totaling at least 20 points in three contests. He scored a season-best 24 points on 9-of-14 shooting in Texas Tech’s NCAA Tournament first round win over Akron on March 20, 2026. Petty made at least three 3-pointers in 13 games, sinking a career-best five 3-pointers in three games, including the NCAA Tournament victory over Akron. As a high school senior in 2024-25, Petty was honored as the Washington Gatorade Player of the Year after a strong season at Rainier Beach High School.

Robinson averaged 6.1 points, 1.9 rebounds and 2.5 assists per game in 22 contests as a freshman at Butler last season. His season ended in early February after he sustained a left wrist injury. Robinson shot 47.0 percent from the field and was 13-for-30 from 3-point range (43.3 percent). A former standout at Lawrence North High School in Indianapolis, Robinson scored 10 or more points in seven of 22 games played, logging a season-best 14 points in a 77-66 win at Seton Hall in Big East play on Jan. 17, 2026. He finished with a season-high eight assists in a Big East contest at Creighton on Dec. 30, 2025.

These four transfer student-athletes will join incoming freshmen Javonte Floyd and Joe “Jojo” Philon as the most recent additions to the UCLA men’s basketball program in 2026-27. UCLA announced the signings of incoming freshmen Floyd and Philon in April (news release here).

INCOMING TRANSFER STUDENT-ATHLETES, AT A GLANCE

Filip Jovic (pronounced FILL-ip YO-vich)

Hometown: Bijeljina, Bosnia and Herzegovina

Previous School: Auburn

Height, Weight: 6-8, 225

Position: Forward

Sergej Macura (pronounced SUR-gey MAHT-su-rah)

Hometown: Ljubljana, Slovenia

Previous School: Mississippi State

Height, Weight: 6-9, 220

Position: Forward

Jaylen Petty

Hometown: Seattle, Wash.

High School: Rainier Beach HS

Previous School: Texas Tech

Height, Weight: 6-1, 170

Position: Guard

Azavier Robinson

Hometown: Indianapolis, Ind.

High School: Lawrence North HS

Previous School: Butler

Height, Weight: 6-2, 195

Position: Guard