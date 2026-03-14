UCLA basketball beats Michigan State 88-84 in Big Ten Tournament

The UCLA men’s basketball team avenged one of its most embarrassing losses of the season and, in the process, picked an opportune time to produce its longest winning streak of the campaign.

Point guard Donovan Dent and wing Eric Dailey Jr. each posted double-doubles for the sixth-seeded Bruins, who held off a second-half charge from third-seeded Michigan State in a 88-84 victory in the Big Ten tournament quarterfinals Friday at the United Center in Chicago.

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UCLA (23-10), winners of four in a row, got 23 points and 12 assists from Dent and had four scorers in double figures. Last month, the Bruins suffered an 82-59 loss at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Mich.

The Bruins opened the game dialed in offensively, making 10 of their first 15 shots and shooting 63% in the first half. UCLA led by as many as 13 over the first 20 minutes before taking a 44-33 lead into halftime.

Before the end of the half, forward and top scorer Tyler Bilodeau injured his right knee and was escorted back to the locker room with 3:33 remaining. Bilodeau returned to the bench at the start of the second half but did not return after being listed as “doubtful.”

Michigan State (25-7) was limited to 9-of-28 shooting in the first half before finding its touch after the break. The Spartans trailed 54-39 early in the second half before going on a 10-2 run to cut the deficit to seven.

A 3-pointer from guard Trey Fort cut the UCLA lead to 63-58 midway through the second half.

Dailey had a strong all-around performance and helped weather the storm, particularly with his defense, to bump the advantage back up to double digits with 8:11 left. He collected four steals and a pair of blocked shots to go with 14 points and 10 rebounds for an undermanned team dealing with foul trouble.

Clinging to a 75-71 lead, UCLA got a corner 3-pointer from Skyy Clark with 2:08 to play. The Bruins shot 13 of 27 beyond the arc and 55.6% from the field overall.

But UCLA was not yet out of the woods.

After Dent missed the front end of a 1-and-1, Spartans guard Kur Teng got a friendly bounce on a 3-pointer to pull within 80-78 with 43 seconds left.

After the teams traded a pair of made free throws, UCLA beat the full-court press and got the ball to Brandon Williams for a layup to bump the lead to 84-80 with 25 seconds left. Guard Trent Perry, who finished with 22 points, iced the victory with four free throws over the final 12 seconds.

Michigan State point guard Jeremy Fears Jr., a first-team all-conference selection and the nation’s assist leader, finished with 21 points and 13 assists.

Stay tuned to Bruin Report Online for a more detailed game review and analysis.

Up next

UCLA will meet seventh-seeded Purdue in the semifinals on Saturday. The game will start 25 minutes after the conclusion of the other semifinal between top-seeded Michigan and fifth-seeded Wisconsin scheduled for 10 a.m. Pacific Time. Both games will air on CBS.

In January, the Bruins topped the Boilermakers, who were ranked No. 4 in the country at the time, in the lone meeting between the teams this season. Bilodeau drilled a game-winning, pick-and-pop 3-pointer with 8.4 seconds left in the 69-67 win at Pauley Pavilion.

Purdue knocked off second-seeded Nebraska 74-58 in the quarterfinals earlier in the day.