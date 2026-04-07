UCLA Basketball Championship Celebration Wednesday

UCLA fans will get a chance to celebrate their national championship UCLA basketball team Wednesday — with the team and together.

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UCLA Athletics has planned a Championship Celebration for 6:00 p.m. Wednesday, in Pauley Pavilion.

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Doors open to the public at 5:00 p.m.

The event is free, but a ticket is required for admission.