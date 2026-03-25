UCLA basketball: Close, Jaquez, and Rice talk before Sweet 16

The UCLA women’s basketball team advanced to the Sweet 16 after a dominant win over Cal Baptist in the opening round of the NCAA Tournament and then a closer, but still strong victory over Oklahoma State on Monday in the Round of 32.

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Now, the Bruins are preparing to face 4-seed Minnesota in the Sweet 16 on Friday at 4:30 p.m. The Bruins played Minnesota once already this year, beating the Gophers 76-58 on the road in mid-January. The current game prediction from Bart Torvik is for UCLA to win 72-59 in Sacramento on Friday.

UCLA head coach Cori Close talks Minnesota

On Wednesday before the game, UCLA head coach Cori Close spoke to the media about the matchup, the importance of maintaining intensity in the opening rounds, and the value of having so much senior leadership on this team. Watch her interview below:

Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice talk about preparing for Sweet 16

UCLA seniors Gabriela Jaquez and Kiki Rice also spoke with the media on Wednesday, talking about their experience in the NCAA Tournament, how the additions have improved the team this year, and what they’re expecting out of Minnesota on Friday. Watch their video below: