Mini-UCLA Basketball Court is Now in Ontario Airport

If you live in the Inland Empire and have a sudden urge to see Pauley Pavilion, don’t drive any further than Ontario Airport.

As a sponsor of UCLA athletics, Ontario International Airport has turned the baggage claim area of its Terminal 4 into a mini-version of Pauley Pavilion.

Photo provided by the UCLA Insiders Show

It was unveiled recently, and the Bruin Insider Show hosted by Nick Koop recently broadcasted an episode at the airport.

Ontario International Airport CEO Atif Elkadi and Board of Commissioners Vice President Curt Hagman spoke about how this came to pass.

“We wanted to do something different for March Madness this year,” Elkadi said,” So with our partnership with UCLA, and the storied history UCLA has with basketball, both for the men’s and the women’s, we thought this would be a great way to show our community our partnership. And then create an experience for the fans and our travelers as they come in and out of our airport.”

A longtime BRO poster, HWBruin, recently flew into Ontario, came upon it to her surprise, and also shared this photo on the BRO Premium Hoops Forum: