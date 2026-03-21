UCLA basketball: Tyler Bilodeau injury update, pregame interviews

UCLA basketball head coach Mick Cronin and players Skyy Clark, Xavier Booker, and Trent Perry spoke before the UConn game with the media. (Video at bottom of story)

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The Bruins will take on UConn on Sunday at 5:45 p.m. in the second round of the NCAA Tournament. Should UCLA win, the Bruins will be in the Sweet 16 against the winner of Michigan State and Louisville.

What UCLA Basketball Players Said on Saturday

Clark, who lost a tooth during the opening round victory over UCF, spoke about losing the tooth, getting an emergency dental procedure done at midnight on Friday, and playing Sunday with a mouth guard. He also talked about his collegiate journey and how he wouldn’t change anything about it.

Booker spoke about getting ready to play against UCF and then learning he would start pretty late in the process after Tyler Bilodeau as a late scratch due to a knee injury.

All three players talked about the improved defense over the course of the season, and how at one point Mick Cronin told them they were his worst defensive team — and how that challenged them to improve.

What head coach Mick Cronin had to say

On Tyler Bilodeau‘s status: “We did a glorified walkthrough today, so we’ll see how he does tomorrow. He’ll move and do more stuff tomorrow. I gotta see him moving with confidence. I gotta watch him and feel like he’s not doubting.”

Cronin spoke about his relationship with the Hurleys, and also about the number of people who criticize their sideline demeanor. Cronin also talked about both Dan Hurley and Cronin being sons of high school coaches, and how that has impacted both of them.

Cronin also talked about the similarities with Hurley in taking over the reins of an illustrious program with a deep history, and touched on some of what he read from one of John Wooden’s books. He then talked about the reality of the UCLA standard, and how he wanted that, and that it’s been everything he wished it would be.

He then talked about how this was the worst defensive team he’s had mid-season, but then talked about how the effort and focus has improved since then. He also talked about some changes they’ve made schematically that will be tested against UConn.

Watch video here: