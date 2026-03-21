UCLA Basketball Four-Star Target Joe Philon to Announce Decision Saturday

The four-star forward from Tampa (Fla.) Montverde Academy, Joe Philon, plans to announce his college choice today at 3:00 p.m. PT.

He’ll do so in a ceremony at the Skills Center in Tampa.

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Philon will announce his decision between UCLA, South Florida, Ohio State and UNLV. He officially visited each, and recently unofficially visited USF.

Inside sources are indicating that UCLA has been doing very well with Philon since his official visit to Westwood in early February.

Joe Philon / Montverde Basketball

Philon previously told Rivals Joe Tipton this about UCLA: “UCLA is not just a basketball school, it’s a basketball institution. The history is amazing but that is not the main reason for them making the list. Coach Cronin talked to me about my defensive potential and what they will do to help enhance that part of my game. I love that and the Big 10 is a very tough and competitive league. I think the physicalness of the league will force me to improve that part of my game.”

What Would UCLA Be Getting in Philon?

Per On3/Rivals, Philon is the No. 53 prospect in the national class of 2026, a four star and rated 93. He’s the No. 7 power forward nationally.

He’s abourt 6-8 and 185 pounds with a 6-11 wingspan. He’s very athletic, both in his ability to get off the floor and move laterally. His offensive skill set is a work in progress, but his outside shot and ability to take the ball to the hoop has continued to improve. He’s effective around the basket with his length and ability to finish. Defensively is where he has already made a real mark, utilizing the athleticism to have defensive versatility, while being an accomplished shotblocker.

He’s labeled as a “four” as a high school prospect, but with his athleticism, ability to defend multiple positions and his developing offense he could become a three on the college level.

Philon would be UCLA’s second commitment in the 2026 class, joining three-star post Javonte Floyd Atlanta (Georgia) Cedar Grove.