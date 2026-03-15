UCLA Basketball Gets 7 Seed in NCAA Tournament, Faces UCF

UCLA (23-11) is a 7 seed in the NCAA Tournament, as announced on the Selection Sunday telecast just moments ago.

The Bruins draw No. 10 UCF (21-11) in the opening round of 64 as part of the East Region.

The game will be played on Friday in Philadelphia, Penn. The tip-off time has yet to be announced, but it’s expected later today.

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As the No. 7 seed in the East, if UCLA were to get past UCF, it would likely face the No. 2 seed in the East Region, UConn (29-5), which is matched with 15-seed Furman (22-12) in the first round.

Duke is the No. 1 seed in the region.

Looking further down the bracket, if UCLA were to get by UCF and UConn, it could get a rematch with 3-seed Michigan State in the Sweet 16. UCLA just beat the Spartans in the quarterfinals of the Big Ten Tournament, 88-84.

UCLA forward Tyler Bilodeau (34) celebrates as wing Eric Dailey Jr. (3), guard Trent Perry (0), guard Donovan Dent (2) and center Xavier Booker (1) react after Bilodeau game-winning 3-pointer in the closing seconds to beat Purdue at Pauley Pavilion on Jan. 20, 2026. (Credit: Jayne Kamin-Oncea | Imagn Images)

The Bruins clearly improved their seeding over the last few weeks. In mid-February, after UCLA was trounced on its lost road trip to Michigan and Michigan State, there was some consternation whether UCLA would even make the NCAA Tournament. It then went on to win four of its last five regular-season games, with resume-making wins over top-ten-ranked Illinois and then-top-ten-ranked Nebraska. Routing USC twice also contributed. Perhaps the icing on the resume cake was a pretty decisive win over then-top-ten-ranked Michigan State in the quarterfinals of the NCAA Tournament.

UCLA went from being projected as a bubble team about a month ago, to a projected 11 seed a few weeks ago, to maybe an 8 or 9 seed within a couple of weeks, to then the 7 seed it actually received.

UCF finished 8th in the Big 12 conference. Its biggest win of the season was over BYU in late February, 97-84, in Provo.

UCLA and UCF did have two teams a common opponents. The Knights lost to the Wildcats twice in conference, once by just 7 points, while UCLA lost in a non-conference squeaker to Arizona back in November, 69-65.

UCF also lost to Arizona State at home, 79-76, while UCLA beat ASU in Pauley Pavilion, 90-77.

The Knights are led by senior wing Riley Kugel, who averages 14.4 points per game. Johnny Dawkins, the former NBA guard, is in his fourth year as UCF’s head coach.

UCLA and UCF have never played each other in their history.

The 2026-2027 NCAA Tournament Bracket: