UCLA Basketball Gets Commitment From Elite Wing Nikola Kusturica

As BRO predicted, UCLA basketball has signed Serbian wing Nikola Kusturica.

It’s a very big get for Mick Cronin and the UCLA program. Coming out of the transfer portal cycle, UCLA basketball still had a pretty notable hole in its roster for next season — at the small forward position.

But it filled it pretty significantly, with one of the best young prospects in Europe.

Kusturica signed a two-year NIL deal with UCLA, and, while the numbers that have been reported by other sources might not be accurate, it’s a very lucrative deal.

In fact, Kusturica signed his deal a few weeks ago, but the parties involved weren’t prepared to make it public until now. The primary hold-up over the last week or so was getting Kusturica cleared for UCLA admissions during the holidays. UCLA has had issues with international players in the past, but Barcelona FC’s Academy takes its academics seriously and its instruction is conducted in English, so apparently Kusturica is a good student with a very good command of English.

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UCLA beat out Michigan, Gonzaga, and Kentucky for the 17-year-old.

Kusturica might be the best prospect Cronin has ever brought into UCLA since the coach has been in Westwood. He’s a 6-8, very skilled wing who many NBA Draft boards project to be a future Lottery pick. As a prospect, he’s been on just about everyone’s radar for a while, having made a big splash in FIBA international competition, while also playing in both the Liga ACB and EuroLeague. Being so young, it was thought he’d spend more time in Europe and then maybe make a direct move to the NBA — that is, until recently. In the last couple of months, his representatives indicated Kusturica would be interested in coming to the U.S. to play college basketball.

Many of the nation’s elite programs immediately showed interest. Not just UCLA, Gonzaga, Michigan and Kentucky, but Duke and North Carolina as well.

Nikola Kusturica photo via FIBA Basketball

Cronin and his staff started seriously recruiting Kusturica in April. UCLA assistant coach Yogi Jovanovic is from Serbia, had many connections into Kusturica and his representatives and was crucial in UCLA’s recruitment of the star prospect.

Cronin and his staff spent an hour and a half on a Zoom call with Kusturica three weeks ago. He also Zoomed with the Michigan staff, according to sources. The UCLA call reportedly went a long way to improve UCLA’s chances.

There was some buzz that Kentucky was the team to beat a few weeks ago, but most recently it was believed to be a UCLA and Michigan battle.

Michigan’s chances with Kusturica might have taken a bit of a downward turn when its head coach, Dusty May, suddenly decided to leave Ann Arbor to coach the Dallas Mavericks, with the move announced Monday, June 22nd.

That’s when things really heated up with UCLA.

It was perhaps fortuitous, too, for UCLA that it had some room left on its NIL balance sheet, while many other programs had depleted their NIL resources as a result of a highly inflationary transfer portal market.

On film, Kusturica looks to be about 6-8, with a thin build, but a long frame and some considerable length. He’s very good with the ball in his hand, with a nice handle and ability to create for himself and then finish with athleticism. He can shoot it from the outside with a nice, smooth stroke. He’s also an adept passer and playmaker.

It’s significant to note that Kusturica is the equivalent age of a rising high school senior and won’t turn 18 until next April. He’ll play his freshman season at UCLA as a 17-year-old.

He gained attention first playing for the Serbian U-16 national team in the 2025 FIBA U16 Eurobasket tournament, being selected the event’s MVP, averaging 20 points, 7.7 rebounds and 3.4 assists. He shot just over 30% from three. That got him the gig playing for FC Barcelona last September in the Liga ACB. He was the youngest player to ever play for FC Barcelona in competition.

Over the last week, he had a stellar showing at the FIBA U-17 World Cup in Instanbul, Turkey, playing with the Serbian team. He averaged 24.6 points, which made him a top-five scorer for the event, to go along with 6.9 rebounds, 2.7 assists, 2.3 steals and 1.7 blocks. He had a phenomenal game against the U.S. in the tournament final, scoring 37 points with 9 rebounds, despite Serbia getting blown out by the Americans, 107-81. He was named to the All-Star Five team, and named the Best Defensive Player in the event (for a review of his performance against the U.S. GO HERE).

As a result of his high-profile performance, especially against the U.S., there were reports that other college programs had re-engaged with Kusturica.

But he was already committed and signed to UCLA.

Kusturica will almost certainly step into the small forward starting spot for UCLA in the 2026-2027 season — not only because he could be the player on the team with the most talent and upside, but because UCLA doesn’t have a true small forward on its roster coming out of its transfer portal efforts. It will be interesting — to see this immensely talented youngster playing his freshman college basketball season before he turns 18 (for our story about how Kusturica could fit into next season’s UCLA team, GO HERE).

UCLA basketball team practices started July 6th, but Kusturica still has FIBA obligations in July and won’t be expected to arrive on campus until August.

Kusturica highlights from the U-17 World Cup final against the U.S.: